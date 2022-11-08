San Antonio councilman suspected of a drunken hit-and-run

A San Antonio City Councilman is under investigation for his alleged involvement in a drunken hit-and-run accident.

San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry, who represents the city's 10th District, was found by San Antonio Police Sunday evening lying injured in his backyard and smelling of alcohol after a witness to a crash followed a vehicle believed to be involved to his location, according to a report by KSAT.

Perry was initially able to avoid being arrested or tested for sobriety because police were unable to confirm that he was the driver of the vehicle, but after speaking to a witness who offered a description of the driver similar to Perry, officers said "it was believed" the councilman was the driver responsible and that he left the scene before exchanging information with the other vehicle involved.

MIDTERM ELECTIONS 2022: LIVE UPDATES

Officers are now investigating the situation as a failure to stop and give information in a crash with damages worth more than $200 case, which is a Class B Misdemeanor that can result in up to 180 days jail and a $2,000 fine.

Perry is not being investigated for DWI because of the delay in investigating his sobriety shortly after the crash and would not be able to prove he was intoxicated at the time.

Although the police report redacted the suspect’s name, date of birth, and address, a police source confirmed to KSAT that Perry was the suspect under investigation in the incident. According to the report, a journalist attempting to knock on Perry's door for comment noted a dent in the garage door of the residence consistent with the police report, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital, while photos of the councilman's Jeep posted to social media also matched the description of the offending vehicle in the police report.

OHIO WOMAN CHARGED IN FATAL HIT-AND-RUN THAT KILLED INDIANA BOY

CHILLING VIDEO SHOWS NYC HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER STRIKE 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL, SEND HER FLYING

Perry, who was first elected to San Antonio's nonpartisan council in 2017, is not on the ballot in Tuesday's midterm elections. San Antonio's general election for city council was held in May 2021, with Perry winning reelection. His term ends in June 2023.

As of Monday, no arrests had been made in the case.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry's office did not immediately respond to a Fox News request for comment.