Sacramento mass shooting came days after Newsom signed two more gun laws

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two new gun bills into law days before a downtown Sacramento shooting on July 4 that left four injured and one dead.

The shooting occurred outside a nightclub just blocks away from the California State Capitol Museum.

The Sacramento Police Department said in a July 5 update that detectives "retrieved video surveillance, collected 11 shell casings, and identified multiple witnesses."

No suspects have been announced in the case as of Wednesday.

Three days prior to the shooting on July 1, the governor signed two bills restricting ghost guns and barring gun manufacturers from marketing firearms to children, according to a press release.

"To members of the United States Supreme Court, to right-wing Republicans all across this country — do you have no common decency, respect or even common understanding that kids should not have one of these things?" Newsom said while holding an assault-style rifle in a video posted to Twitter, adding that AR-15s are "weapons of war" that should not be in the hands of children.

He continued: "The good news, if there's any, is that this ends, at least today, in California."

California has passed 107 gun-control laws — 17 of which Newsom signed over his three years in office, as The Sacramento Bee first reported.

Monday's incident marked Sacramento's third mass shooting so far this year, according to the outlet. In February, shooting suspect David Mora shot his three daughters, a chaperone and himself at The Church in Sacramento, a nondenominational Christian place of worship.

In May, on the opposite end of the state in Laguna Woods, another shooting made national headlines after suspect David Wenwei Chou, 68, allegedly shot and killed one person and injured five others at a Taiwanese church.

A July 1 press release from Newsom's office touts California's gun laws as "a national model for other states to follow."

California gun deaths are 37% lower than the national average, and its residents are 25% less likely to become victims of mass shootings, the press release states, citing data from the Public Policy Institute of California. Mass shootings occur every seven to ten days in California but only make up about 3% of homicides in the state.

"From our schools to our parks to our homes, our kids deserve to be safe – in California, we’re making that a reality. As the Supreme Court rolls back important gun safety protections and states across the country treat gun violence as inevitable, California is doubling down on commonsense gun safety measures that save lives," Newsom said in a July 1 statement after signing the new gun laws "The lives of our kids are at stake and we’re putting everything on the table to respond to this crisis."