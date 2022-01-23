California DA says 'rogue prosecutors' need to be reined in

The Sacramento County district attorney slammed "rogue prosecutors," such as Los Angeles’ George Gascon and San Francisco’s Chesa Boudin, for emboldening criminals in California .

"This is just yet another example of the chaos that we're seeing here in California and the violence," Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert told "Fox & Friends" Friday. "And it's not just that, it's the fact that we've got a tsunami of poor public policies, and you've got rogue prosecutors that are not holding people accountable to the fullest extent of the law that we can."

Her comment came in response to the stabbing death of UCLA grad student Brianna Kupfer. Kupfer was killed last week in a random attack allegedly carried out by a career criminal who was out on a $50,000 bond in South Carolina for shooting a flare gun into the window of a stranger's car in 2019.

Schubert argued that DAs Boudin and Gascon "want to dismantle the system" and that their tough talk on crime is "really just a show."

"When they try to talk tough, it's really just a show because when you actually follow them through with those cases, what we're seeing is that they're really not being tough on crime, they're not holding people accountable," Schubert said.

"So for instance, in Los Angeles, you've got a district attorney who acts like he wants to hold people accountable, yet he won't file things like special circumstances. He thinks people should get out of prison after 15 years, no matter what they've done. You've got murderers in prison that are toasting Gascon, celebrating that they're going to get out of prison early. So these are the types of things that these policies, these prosecutors are doing. We are emboldening criminals to really commit even more crime."

California has been plagued with various crimes in recent months, including smash-and-grab crimes concentrated in the San Francisco and Los Angeles areas, other rampant shoplifting, follow-home robberies in Los Angeles and homicides that increased in LA by about 94% last year compared to 2019 data.

Gascon is facing a second recall attempt fueled by the increase in violent crimes, with areas such as the Beverly Hills City Council unanimously voting earlier this month to support the effort.

"George Gascon’s failure to protect our most vulnerable communities is a complete dereliction of his foremost duty as a district attorney, and he must be removed from office immediately before he can do any more damage," said Tania Owen, co-chair of the Recall DA George Gascon campaign, of the revived effort.

"What George Gascon is doing is not criminal justice reform; it is the outright destruction of our criminal justice system and the very laws meant to protect us."

Schubert said she believes the Gascon recall effort "definitely" has "momentum."

"Clearly, we know in Los Angeles, San Francisco, people are fed up with what's going on there. And the answer really is replacing them and putting in real prosecutors, same as with our attorney general. So we've got to elect folks that are willing to — that have the experience — and are willing to stand up and hold people accountable," Schubert said.

"You've got 30-something cities now that are voting no confidence [in Gascon’s leadership]. They've got the financial resources. And ultimately, I think it's gonna get on the ballot. And I hope that the citizens of Los Angeles do what they're all screaming about, which is to stand up and remove this individual from a very, very important position."