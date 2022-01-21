Sacramento DA slams far-left prosecutors after Brianna Kupfer murder: 'They want to dismantle the system'

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert said on "Fox & Friends" Friday that the soft-on-crime approach by liberal prosecutors in the state is resulting in more crime, including homicides. Schubert responded to the recent murder of Brianna Kupfer, a 24-year-old UCLA graduate student, calling out district attorneys like George Gascon in Los Angeles and Chesa Boudin in San Francisco.

ANNE MARIE SCHUBERT: Well, they want to dismantle the system. I mean, when they try to talk tough, it's really just a show because when you actually follow them through with those cases, what we're seeing is that they're really not being tough on crime, they're not holding people accountable. So for instance, in Los Angeles, you've got a district attorney who acts like he wants to hold people accountable, yet he won't file things like special circumstances. He thinks people should get out of prison after 15 years, no matter what they've done. You've got murderers in prison that are toasting Gascon, celebrating that they're going to get out of prison early. So these are the types of things that these policies, these prosecutors are doing. We are emboldening criminals to really commit even more crime.

