Kentucky
Runaway Kentucky barge carrying methanol, 2 others pinned against dam site

Barges break loose from tugboat on Ohio River, Kentucky officials say

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
Kentucky emergency officials are trying to corral several barges that broke loose from a tugboat on the Ohio River.

A vessel towing 11 barges made contact with a stationary structure at the entrance to the Portland Canal near the McAlpine Lock and Dam shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a press release from Louisville Metro Emergency Services. 

As a result, 10 of 11 barges broke loose, with three of them settling against the lower McAlpine Dam structure. 

The cargoes carried aboard the barges are soy, corn and one vessel with three independent cargo holds containing approximately 1,400 metric tons of Methanol.

Several barges are on the loose in the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol.

Several barges are on the loose in the Ohio River, including one carrying methanol. (Kentucky Emergency and Environment Cabinet)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says methanol "is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide, and alternative fuel source."

"There is currently zero evidence of a tank breach or any leaks, and air and water monitoring resources are in place," the press release states.

There are no injuries reported, and all barges are accounted for.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers posted on Facebook that the lock chambers are closed to traffic. Members are working closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, navigation industry and marine surveyors to start the recovery efforts of the remaining barges.

Drone footage shows several barges that are currently on the loose in the Ohio River. 

Drone footage shows several barges that are currently on the loose in the Ohio River.  (WHAS11)

One barge is carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam. 

One barge is carrying 1,400 tons of methanol and is partially submerged at the McAlpine Dam.  (WHAS11)

 The locks will remain closed until the barges on the dam are stabilized.

"All mariners should take direction from the lock operators at McAlpine Locks and Dam," the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said.

Louisville Water told local TV station WHAS11 they are aware of the situation, which is downriver from the water company's intake, but their operations are not experiencing any impact and customer's water is safe to drink. 

Officials are expected to provide an update on the situation 1 p.m. local time Wednesday. 