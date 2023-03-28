Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear clears way for bill that gives parents ability to challenge school curriculum

KY parents can submit a complaint to the school principal under the measure

Associated Press
Kentucky's governor has cleared the way for a bill to take effect that gives parents a pathway to challenge school instructional materials they consider unfit for children.

Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear allowed the measure to become law without his signature.

The bill was part of a push by Republican lawmakers to boost parental input over school policies. It requires Kentucky school districts to create a process to challenge instructional materials that parents deem "harmful" to children.

In describing the bill Monday, Beshear said it's "about creating a process and most school districts already have one." The governor told reporters he was still reviewing the measure.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear delivers his State of the Commonwealth speech on Jan. 4, 2023. Beshear recently cleared the way for a bill that gives parents a pathway to challenge school instructional materials that they believe are unfit for children. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

Supporters said the measure aims to ensure the right for parental responses to books and other school materials containing explicit sexual content. Opponents countered that the measure could lead to the banning of books and create added burdens for local school boards.

Under the measure, parents can submit a complaint to the school principal, who would decide whether the materials in dispute would remain, be removed or be restricted.

Parents disagreeing with that decision could appeal to the local school board. The bill guarantees parental input during the school board review and sets time limits on each phase of the process.

Parents disagreeing with the school board’s decision could choose to opt out their children from exposure to the disputed material. The bill also directs the state education department to adopt a model policy for the complaint resolution process.


 

