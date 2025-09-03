Video shows New Jersey street takeover erupting with mob shooting fireworks at police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video showed a "riotous" scene erupted in New Jersey over Labor Day weekend as dozens of cars took over a local road and individuals shot fireworks at police vehicles in the middle of the night, officials said.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call reporting over 100 people driving recklessly and making donuts at a local intersection, according to the Secaucus Police Department.

When police arrived, a group of over 50 people surrounded authorities’ vehicles as some individuals climbed on top, ultimately causing some damage to the cruisers.

The incident quickly escalated as several individuals shot fireworks at and under police vehicles, using them as "incendiary devices," according to authorities.

Several local agencies from neighboring towns were called in to assist in dispersing the unruly crowd, and no injuries were reported among the officers.

In a statement posted online, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller commended the department for exercising restraint while responding to the incident.

"Our officers came under attack last night and I will not tolerate this unrest," Miller said. "I will be dedicating resources from our Traffic Bureau, Detective Division, Patrol Division and Intelligence Section to assemble a Task Force to identify the individuals responsible for this riotous behavior and bring them to justice. Secaucus is not going to be the place where these criminals operate with impunity!"

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen in video of the incident, adding anyone with information should contact police.

The Secaucus Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.