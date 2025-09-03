Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey

Video shows New Jersey street takeover erupting with mob shooting fireworks at police

Multiple agencies called to assist Secaucus police as crowd used fireworks as 'incendiary devices' against officers

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
New Jersey police vehicles attacked with fireworks during wild Labor Day takeover Video

New Jersey police vehicles attacked with fireworks during wild Labor Day takeover

Video shows the moment a group of over 50 individuals climbed atop police cruisers during a street takeover in Secaucus, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Credit: Secaucus Police Department)

Video showed a "riotous" scene erupted in New Jersey over Labor Day weekend as dozens of cars took over a local road and individuals shot fireworks at police vehicles in the middle of the night, officials said. 

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, officers received a call reporting over 100 people driving recklessly and making donuts at a local intersection, according to the Secaucus Police Department. 

When police arrived, a group of over 50 people surrounded authorities’ vehicles as some individuals climbed on top, ultimately causing some damage to the cruisers.

SOCIAL MEDIA-FUELED TEEN FLASH MOBS PROMPT CLOSURES OF BUSINESSES AND PUBLIC CENTERS NATIONWIDE

Chaos in New Jersey as people shoot fireworks at police officers

Video shows people climbing atop police cruisers during a street takeover in Secaucus, New Jersey on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025. (Secaucus Police Department)

The incident quickly escalated as several individuals shot fireworks at and under police vehicles, using them as "incendiary devices," according to authorities.  

ILLEGAL STREET TAKEOVER SHUTS DOWN BUSY INTERSECTION WITH DANGEROUS STUNTS, FIREWORKS: POLICE

A shot of the skyline in Secaucus, New Jersey

A crescent moon over Secaucus, New Jersey on March 3, 2025.   (Islam Dogru/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Several local agencies from neighboring towns were called in to assist in dispersing the unruly crowd, and no injuries were reported among the officers. 

In a statement posted online, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller commended the department for exercising restraint while responding to the incident. 

HUNDREDS OF TEENAGERS TRANSFORM PEACEFUL BEACH INTO CHAOS AS POLICE FORCED TO BREAK UP FIGHTS

Secaucus, New Jersey train station

A general view of the Secaucus Train Station in Secaucus, New Jersey on July 9, 2025.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

"Our officers came under attack last night and I will not tolerate this unrest," Miller said. "I will be dedicating resources from our Traffic Bureau, Detective Division, Patrol Division and Intelligence Section to assemble a Task Force to identify the individuals responsible for this riotous behavior and bring them to justice. Secaucus is not going to be the place where these criminals operate with impunity!"

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects seen in video of the incident, adding anyone with information should contact police. 

The Secaucus Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
