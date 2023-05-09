Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kentucky
Published

Rookie officer wounded in Louisville mass shooting making progress

KY officers fatally shot gunman after he opened fire in bank with AR-15 assault-style rifle

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A rookie police officer who was critically wounded while responding to a mass shooting at a Louisville bank last month and remains hospitalized is making steady improvements and "remains on the correct path to recovery," the Louisville Metro Police Foundation said.

Nickolas Wilt, 26, was shot in the head while responding to Old National Bank on April 10 when a gunman opened fire with an AR-15 assault-style rifle, killing five while livestreaming before officers fatally shot him. Another eight people were injured, including Wilt.

The police foundation said in a Facebook post on Monday that Wilt has been taken off a ventilator and other life-sustaining equipment, and though he has some infections, they are improving.

KENTUCKY GOP GOVERNOR CANDIDATES SIGN ANTI-CRT PLEDGE, FOLLOWING EDUCATION LEAD BY NOEM, YOUNGKIN

Kentucky Fox News graphic

A Kentucky rookie police officer who was wounded in a mass shooting at a Louisville bank is making progress.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Additionally, he has shown improvement neurologically and is able to follow some commands," the post said. "He is entering the ‘long haul’ of his recovery, which will undoubtedly be difficult, but he remains strong and determined."

Wilt graduated from the police academy 10 days before responding to the mass shooting. Authorities have commended his bravery, saying he "ran towards the gunfire" to save lives.

The shooting was among an unprecedented pace of mass killings this year in the U.S.