Ritzy Biden fundraiser in NYC interrupted multiple times by Pro-Palestinian protesters: ‘Blood on your hands’

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with NYPD outside ritzy Biden fundraiser Video

Pro-Palestinian protesters clash with NYPD outside ritzy Biden fundraiser

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters demonstrated outside of New York City's Radio City Music Hall, as President Biden held a star-studded fundraiser inside. (SOURCE: FREEDOMNEWS TV)

A star-studded fundraiser hosted by President Biden in New York City was interrupted multiple times by protesters inside the event, as well as outside, as protesters clashed with New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers on Thursday evening.

The protest, which migrated along Sixth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, took place outside of Radio City Music Hall.

The fundraiser, which reportedly raised $25 million, also included a panel discussion with Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton. The Q&A was moderated by Stephen Colbert.

The protesters interrupted the session, with one shouting, "You're out of your f---ing minds." Outside, many participants shouted, "Genocide Joe, it is time to go."

PRO-PALESTINIAN RALLIES IN NYC AND DC INTERRUPT CROWDED HUBS DURING RUSH-HOUR COMMUTE

Protestors holding Palestinian flag

The protest migrated along Sixth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan. (FNTV)

Other protesters continued to interrupt all three presidents during their remarks on Gaza, with multiple yelling "blood on your hands."

Actor Sean Hayes posted an Instagram photo from the fundraiser. He was photographed with Biden, Obama and Clinton, along with fellows actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

"A historical moment," Hayes captioned the photo.

Biden poses with Obama, Clinton and other celebrities at NYC fundraiser

Actor Sean Hayes poses with with Biden, Obama and Clinton, along with fellows actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett. (seanhayes/Instagram)

ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS DISRUPT BLACK FRIDAY SHOPPING TO CALL FOR PALESTINIAN UPRISING: ‘INTIFADA REVOLUTION’

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for a statement.

NYPD officers at protest

Anti-Israel protestors clashed with NYPD officers. (FNTV)

This story is developing. Check back with us for updates.

Fox News' Nick Rojas contributed to this report.

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.