Ritzy Biden fundraiser in NYC interrupted multiple times by Pro-Palestinian protesters: ‘Blood on your hands’

A star-studded fundraiser hosted by President Biden in New York City was interrupted multiple times by protesters inside the event, as well as outside, as protesters clashed with New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers on Thursday evening.

The protest, which migrated along Sixth Avenue and Avenue of the Americas in Midtown Manhattan, took place outside of Radio City Music Hall.

The fundraiser, which reportedly raised $25 million, also included a panel discussion with Biden, former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton. The Q&A was moderated by Stephen Colbert.

The protesters interrupted the session, with one shouting, "You're out of your f---ing minds." Outside, many participants shouted, "Genocide Joe, it is time to go."

Other protesters continued to interrupt all three presidents during their remarks on Gaza, with multiple yelling "blood on your hands."

Actor Sean Hayes posted an Instagram photo from the fundraiser. He was photographed with Biden, Obama and Clinton, along with fellows actors Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

"A historical moment," Hayes captioned the photo.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NYPD for a statement.

This story is developing. Check back with us for updates.

Fox News' Nick Rojas contributed to this report.