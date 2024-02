Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

First lady Jill Biden is set to lead a program encouraging women to vote for her husband, President Biden.

The "Women for Biden-Harris" program, aimed at bringing in female voters, is rolling out nationwide events leading up to the November presidential election.

"Women put Joe in the White House four years ago, and women will do it again," Jill Biden said in an announcement of the program.

JILL BIDEN OFFERS EXPLANATION FOR WHY BIDEN BLANKED ON SON BEAU'S DEATH IN SPECIAL COUNSEL INTERVIEW

The first lady continued, "In our communities, women are the organizers, the planners, the mobilizers. We get things done. That’s exactly why we’re launching ‘Women for Biden’ now because when women organize, we win."

The program is set to start on Friday, marking the beginning of Women’s History Month in the U.S.

Women were a key demographic victory for President Biden in 2020, breaking for the Democratic ticket by a margin of 11%.

JILL BIDEN 'STUNNED' JOE'S FAMILY DURING HEALTH SCARE, MARKING HER STATUS AS 'FULL-FLEDGED' BIDEN: BOOK

"Women for Biden-Harris" is hoping to maintain the Democratic Party's popularity with women via a series of events in battleground states such as Wisconsin and Arizona.

Biden campaign manager Julie Chávez Rodriguez emphasized the role of women in Biden's 2020 victory via a statement on the new program.

"Americans will face a real choice at the ballot box this November between Joe and Kamala who will stand up and fight for women and their freedoms each and every day, and Donald Trump who is looking to take our rights and freedoms away," Rodriguez said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She added, "Republicans have underestimated the power of women time after time and together, this November, we will make sure that they never make that mistake again."

The Biden-Harris campaign reported Women for Biden-Harris as one of its largest coalitions heading into the 2020 presidential election.

Harris is simultaneously undertaking a separate series of appearances – the "Fight for Reproductive Freedoms" tour – focusing on abortion policy.