RI officials warn of dangerous jellyfish with powerful sting

Adult clinging jellyfish in Rhode Island are the size of a dime and have an orange-brown cross mark on their transparent bodies

Associated Press
Environmental officials in Rhode Island are warning residents about tiny jellyfish that pack a powerful sting.

The state Department of Environmental Management say clinging jellyfish have recently been found in Potter Pond in South Kingstown and Ninigret Pond in Charlestown.

The agency said adult clinging jellyfish are about the size of a dime and have an orange-brown cross mark on their transparent bodies.

Officials say their sting can be extremely painful and can lead to hospitalization.

Rhode Island officials warn of tiny dangerous jellyfish.

In a video posted Friday on the DEM's Facebook page, officials advise quahoggers and others using shallow, protected water bodies to wear boots, waders, or wetsuits for protection, and avoid aquatic vegetation like eelgrass where they tend to congregate.

If stung, officials recommend rinsing with vinegar or hot water. If symptoms worsen, they recommend seeking medical help.