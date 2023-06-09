Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island councilman busted with crack cocaine pipe in hand now charged with child molestation

Matthew Reilly was found incapacitated in his car in May, when officers say they discovered illicit substances

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Bodycam footage shows moment Rhode Island councilman is arrested with crack cocaine in his car Video

Bodycam footage shows moment Rhode Island councilman is arrested with crack cocaine in his car

Footage released by the Cranston Police Department shows the moment Republican Councilman Matthew Reilly was found unconscious in his car after allegedly using crack cocaine. 

The city councilman from Rhode Island who was arrested on allegations of substance abuse has now been charged with child molestation.

Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly, who is already facing charges of drug possession, is now charged with multiple counts of child molestation after the guardian of a 12-year-old girl filed a complaint with the Cranston Police Department. 

Reilly was arrested Thursday morning and taken into custody without incident. Cranston Police Department has declined to comment on the case.

Reilly's attorney, Michael Lepizzera, Jr., has asked the public to refrain from jumping to conclusions in the face of the new charges.

RHODE ISLAND CITY COUNCILMAN BUSTED WITH CRACK COCAINE PIPE IN HAND, POLICE IN VIDEO SAY

Matthew Reilly is pictured asleep in the driver's seat of his vehicle

Police say an officer found Councilman Matthew Reilly unconscious in his car and observed he had trouble breathing. (Cranston Police Department)

"With these types of charges, I can see the general public and even close friends instantaneously turning their back on Mr. Reilly and drawing knee jerk conclusions," Lepizzera told The Daily Beast in an email Thursday. "I simply ask everyone to refrain from public ridicule and gossip and allow the legal process to unfold in the ordinary course."

Lepizzera continued in his statement without directly commenting on the charges, calling the United States justice system "near perfect" and saying the courts should be trusted as "final adjudicator" of "any legal outcome."

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOWS MOMENT RHODE ISLAND COUNCILMAN IS ARRESTED WITH CRACK COCAINE IN HIS CAR

Mugshot of Matthew Reilly

Cranston City Councilman Matthew Reilly, 41, was arrested in May on charges of drug possession. He was arrested again Thursday on charges of child molestation. (Cranston Police Department)

"While we may not have a perfect system of justice in this country (as nothing is perfect), my 30 years as a lawyer allows me to state that we have as near perfect judicial system as could exist, and we should trust in the system to be the final adjudicator of the facts, the law, and any legal outcome."

Reilly, a Republican, was previously arrested in May after a passerby tipped police off to a man who appeared to be having a medical episode in his car. 

Reilly, 41, was found passed out in the driver's seat, and an officer on the scene told Reilly, "You have a crack pipe in your hands," according to the bodycam footage. An officer observed that he appeared to have difficulty breathing or was choking, according to a police report.

DISGRACED CLEVELAND DANCE INSTRUCTOR GETS LIFE FOR RAPING, ABUSING UNDERAGE STUDENTS

Video released by the Cranston Police Department shows the officer shaking Reilly awake before searching him and his vehicle. 

The passenger seat in Reilly's vehicle is covered in trash

Cranston police searched Councilman Matthew Reilly's vehicle during his May arrest and found a substance that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl. (Cranston Police Department)

Reilly, who was the chairman of the Cranston Republican Party, appeared disoriented but was polite and cooperated with police as he was questioned. He initially denied having drugs in his car but later allegedly admitted to buying $100 worth of crack cocaine the day before.

Police discovered a "white, rock-like substance" inside a container found in the vehicle's center console. The substance later tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, according to police. 

A search of the vehicle turned up additional drug paraphernalia, including a scouring pad, another pipe and tools used to scrape and prep the pipe, the police report said. 

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com