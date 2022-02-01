Expand / Collapse search
Rhode Island
Published

Rhode Island apartment complex fire leaves 1 dead

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Associated Press
One person was killed and several others were sent to the hospital after a fire at a low-income housing complex in Rhode Island, authorities said.

The fire at the six-story Coats Manor apartment building in Pawtucket was reported at about 2 p.m. Sunday in a first-floor unit, leading smoke to block some exits, Fire Battalion Chief William Conroy said.

As many as 30 people were displaced by the fire, although some were allowed re-renter their units later in the day, police Chief Tina Goncalves said. They were allowed to stay warm on buses brought to the scene or in a nearby supermarket.

The cause remains under investigation. The victim's name was not made public.

"Zoning and Code Enforcement is currently on site in order to determine which units must stay evacuated and which units are clear for residents to return to," Goncalves said in a statement.

