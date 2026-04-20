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Texas

Repeat offender released early from jail now charged with capital murder of pregnant woman

US Marshals arrested Kevin Faux, 24, who had been wanted in the death of Ashanti Allen

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
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A repeat offender in Texas released early has been arrested after allegedly murdering a pregnant woman, police confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday.

Kevin Faux, 24, had been wanted on a capital murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing on April 10.

He was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Office, police said.

REPEAT OFFENDER WITH LONG RAP SHEET ALLEGEDLY GUNS DOWN MAN WHILE FREE ON PROBATION, BONDS DESPITE VIOLATIONS

Kevin Faux booking photo

Kevin Faux, 24, was arrested without incident in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Office. (Houston Police Department)

Allen, 23, was last seen on April 10 after leaving her Houston home, according to FOX 26.

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy when she disappeared, police said.

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The Houston Police Department said that Faux was the father of Allen's unborn child.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead on April 16 and police identified Faux as the suspect in her death.

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Ashanti Allen

According to the Houston Police Department, Ashanti Allen was last seen on April 8 and was reported missing by her mother on April 10. (GoFundMe)

Court records obtained by KHOU-TV show Faux had multiple prior assault-related cases, including a 2019 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2021 misdemeanor assault involving another woman, and two 2025 assault charges involving Allen.

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Faux was jailed in September 2025 in connection with the assaults against Allen. In February, he was sentenced to 280 days behind bars.

However, the local outlet reported that he received a "two-for-one" credit, a practice commonly used to manage the jail population, which cut his sentence in half.

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Houston Police Department officers standing near new patrol vehicles outside headquarters

Houston Police Department reveals the new image for future HPD patrol vehicles outside Houston Police Department Headquarters in Downtown on Monday, July 2, 2012, in Houston. (Mayra Beltran/Houston Chronicle)

Allen's mother said she never knew about Faux's history of violence.

"I didn't know anything about the incidents until she went missing, because if I had known that, he would have never been around my daughter," she told KHOU-TV.

Allen's cause of death is not known at this time.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for additional information.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
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