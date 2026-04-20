Repeat offender released early from jail now charged with capital murder of pregnant woman

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A repeat offender in Texas released early has been arrested after allegedly murdering a pregnant woman, police confirmed to Fox News Digital Monday.

Kevin Faux, 24, had been wanted on a capital murder charge in the death of 23-year-old Ashanti Allen, who was eight months pregnant when she was reported missing on April 10.

He was arrested without incident by the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Office, police said.

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Allen, 23, was last seen on April 10 after leaving her Houston home, according to FOX 26.

She was eight months pregnant and experiencing a high-risk pregnancy when she disappeared, police said.

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The Houston Police Department said that Faux was the father of Allen's unborn child.

The 23-year-old woman was found dead on April 16 and police identified Faux as the suspect in her death.

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Court records obtained by KHOU-TV show Faux had multiple prior assault-related cases, including a 2019 aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a 2021 misdemeanor assault involving another woman, and two 2025 assault charges involving Allen.

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Faux was jailed in September 2025 in connection with the assaults against Allen. In February, he was sentenced to 280 days behind bars.

However, the local outlet reported that he received a "two-for-one" credit, a practice commonly used to manage the jail population, which cut his sentence in half.

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Allen's mother said she never knew about Faux's history of violence.

"I didn't know anything about the incidents until she went missing, because if I had known that, he would have never been around my daughter," she told KHOU-TV.

Allen's cause of death is not known at this time.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the U.S. Marshals Service for additional information.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.