Missing pregnant woman found dead after mysterious Texas disappearance

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The family of a 23-year-old Texas woman who vanished while eight months pregnant confirmed she was found dead Thursday in southwest Houston.

Ashanti Allen, who had a high-risk pregnancy, disappeared Friday after leaving her home, according to a report from affiliate FOX 26 Houston.

Police said a body was found Thursday, which Allen's family confirmed was hers, according to the outlet.

Allen's father, Edward, told reporters he has been numb ever since learning his daughter's fate.

BELOVED COFFEE SHOP OWNER, MOTHER OF TWO DISAPPEARS NEAR HOME, URGENT SEARCH UNDERWAY

"We [were] hoping for the best, but now we've heard the worst," Edward Allen said. "... I don't think I even processed the fact that my daughter is gone ... I love my baby girl. Only girl, my baby girl. And then she had my only baby grandson."

He said the 23-year-old graduated from community college and was working at a local hospital.

"Her life was going somewhere," Edward Allen said. "... She expecting a baby. I mean, she had baby clothes. I was about to go buy a car seat and stroller and all this other stuff. I mean she's just a normal girl, pretty girl, working and trying to live life."

He added that he believes his daughter was kidnapped before her death.

Video taken at the scene showed authorities scouring a taped off area, seemingly looking for evidence.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Edward Allen pleaded with the public to call the police if they have any information about what happened to his daughter.

No arrests have been reported, as of Thursday afternoon.