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Crime

Repeat offender with long rap sheet allegedly guns down man while free on probation, bonds despite violations

Johnnie Lillie, 19, allegedly killed a man while free on three bonds and probation in Houston, with advocate saying the system failed to stop him

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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A teenage Texas repeat offender is back behind bars after allegedly killing a man while free from jail on three separate bonds. 

Johnnie Lillie, 19, is charged with the shooting death of Jermarkus Johnson, 29, on Aldine Bender road in Houston, Texas on Sept. 22, 2025, according to FOX 26. 

Lillie was reportedly out on probation after being sentenced for a burglary of a motor vehicle in June 2024 when he was taken into custody after illegally purchasing a firearm.

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Johnnie Lillie's Texas mugshot

Johnnie Lillie, 19, is charged with the shooting death of Jermarkus Johnson, 29, on Aldine Bender road in Houston, Texas on Sept. 22, 2025, according to FOX 26. (FOX 26)

"While he's on probation, he picks up a possession of a prohibited weapon, a machine gun. That's pretty serious," Andy Kahan, director of victim services and advocacy for Houston’s Crime Stoppers, told the outlet. 

Following the additional charges, Lillie was reportedly granted bond and subsequently released from jail.

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Johnnie Lillie's Texas mugshots

Johnnie Lillie was reportedly out on probation after being sentenced for a burglary of a motor vehicle in June 2024 when he was taken into custody after illegally purchasing a firearm. He was later arrested again on separate burglary of a motor vehicle charges. (iStock; FOX 26)

Lillie then reportedly picked up yet another charge stemming from an alleged burglary of a second motor vehicle while free on bond and under the supervision of both the county’s probation department and pre-trial services. 

"Now he’s out on not one, but two bonds, and is still on probation," Kahan told FOX 26.

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Johnnie Lillie's Texas mugshots

Johnnie Lillie had reportedly been released on bond three times before allegedly killing a man in 2024. (iStock; FOX 26)

Court documents obtained by the outlet show that Lillie allegedly violated his bond at least half a dozen times following his release from jail.

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"Pretrial services says we cannot monitor him, he's not abiding by any of his conditions," Kahan said. "And again, he's allowed to remain on probation and multiple bonds."

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After being released, Lillie allegedly gunned down Johnson over a game of dice last year, according to FOX 26. 

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"All you had to do on one occasion was either revoke his probation or revoke his bond," Kahan said. "That would’ve taken him out of being in the community. It would have had him locked up, and Jermarkus Johnson would be alive today."

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Lillie remains in custody stemming from the alleged murder and is being held on $250,000 bond.

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The Harris County Prosecutor’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.  

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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