Remains of Texas woman, 20, missing for 17 years identified: police

Remains found in earlier this year have been positively identified as a 20-year-old Texas woman who went missing in 2006, police said his week.

Taalibah Fatin Bint Islam was reported missing on Jan. 6, 2006, and her remains were found March 2 of this year in a residential area of Fort Worth, the Fort Worth Police Department said in a release.

Islam’s remains were identified through DNA on June 28 by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Islam had been dating Christopher Revill at the time of her disappearance, her family said. He was one of the people to report her missing, FOX 4 Dallas reported.

They shared a child together.

Revill is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2016 for the aggravated kidnapping of ex Typhenie Johnson, who remains missing.

Police have said no evidence has been found linking Revill with Islam’s disappearance.

Her cause and manner of death haven't been reported.

The investigation is ongoing.