Dallas boy, 7, dies days after being shot while sleeping in bed from bullet outside home

A 7-year-old Texas boy who was asleep in his Dallas apartment earlier this week when a bullet struck him has died, police said Friday.

Kyrie Barnes died from his injuries Thursday, two days after he was shot while in bed, the Dallas Police Department said.

Barnes was shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a bullet entered his bedroom through a second-story window at the apartment complex on Rothington Road, FOX Dallas reported.

"Right after we heard the fireworks, we heard big shots. Probably five or six shots," an unidentified neighbor told the news outlet. "And we started ducking with our kids to make sure all our kids were okay."

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators determined the bullet came from outside the apartment.

Barnes' family released his photograph in an effort to encourage anyone who has information about his death.