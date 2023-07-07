Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Dallas boy, 7, dies days after being shot while sleeping in bed from bullet outside home

Kyrie Barnes died from his injuries two days after he was shot

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Cities work to prevent summer juvenile crime Video

Cities work to prevent summer juvenile crime

Cities all across the country are launching programs and camps with the hope of keeping kids from committing crimes.

A 7-year-old Texas boy who was asleep in his Dallas apartment earlier this week when a bullet struck him has died, police said Friday. 

Kyrie Barnes died from his injuries Thursday, two days after he was shot while in bed, the Dallas Police Department said. 

IOWA TEEN WHO BEAT SPANISH TEACHER TO DEATH IN PARK, HID BODY UNDER TARP GETS LIFE IN PRISON

Dallas boy killed while sleeping

Kyrie Barnes, 7, died just days after being shot while sleeping at home from a bullet that came from outside his apartment, Dallas police said.  (Dallas Police Department)

Barnes was shot around 9:30 p.m. Sunday when a bullet entered his bedroom through a second-story window at the apartment complex on Rothington Road, FOX Dallas reported. 

"Right after we heard the fireworks, we heard big shots. Probably five or six shots," an unidentified neighbor told the news outlet. "And we started ducking with our kids to make sure all our kids were okay."

Dallas boy killed by stray bullet

The Dallas apartment complex where Kyrie Barnes was shot while sleeping over the weekend.  (KDFW)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The boy was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Investigators determined the bullet came from outside the apartment. 

Barnes' family released his photograph in an effort to encourage anyone who has information about his death

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.