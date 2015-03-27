Remains of Afghan crash victims come home Tuesday

The Pentagon says the remains of the 30 U.S. troops killed in the Afghanistan helicopter shootdown over the weekend will be brought to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware Tuesday.

Pentagon officials say there will be no public media coverage of the military's "dignified transfer" ceremony because the remains are still being identified. Families are allowed to attend the arrival.

The 18-year ban on media coverage of the returns was lifted in 2009 by then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates, leaving the decision to the families of the war dead.

NATO says the Chinook helicopter carrying the troops was shot down by an insurgent armed with a rocket-propelled grenade.