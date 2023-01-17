Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Remains of missing Illinois woman Cheyann Klus found 5 years after she was last seen

Cheyann Klus vanished in December 2017 after last having contact with a friend in Chicago, police say

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The remains of an Illinois woman who vanished in Chicago more than five years ago have been found, her family says.

Cheyann Klus, of Downers Grove, was 22 in December 2017 when she was "reported missing by her father after she had not returned home after a few days," according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office. 

Police say prior to the discovery of her remains, her last known contact was with a friend in Chicago that year.

"We have been looking for Cheyann, and information related to her disappearance, since she went missing over 5 years ago. While it was not the news we were hoping for, we have received confirmation from law enforcement that Cheyann’s remains were found," her sister, Mariah Klus, wrote on Facebook.

"As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being," Mariah Klus added. "We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest."

NEW YORK CITY POLICE RECOVER BODY OF MISSING 13-YEAR-OLD GIRL WASHED UP ON SHORELINE OF BROOKLYN BRIDGE PARK

Police say Cheyann Klus, 22, last was verified to have contact with a friend in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago on Dec. 1, 2017.

Police say Cheyann Klus, 22, last was verified to have contact with a friend in the Hermosa neighborhood of Chicago on Dec. 1, 2017. (DuPage County Sheriff’s Office)

The circumstances surrounding Klus' death were not immediately clear.

MISSING BRITNEY WATSON: TENNESSEE MANHUNT UNDERWAY FOR MOM OF 2 AND FORMER HUSBAND

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says it is working with Chicago Police to investigate Klus' death.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office says it is working with Chicago Police to investigate Klus' death. (Cook County Sheriff's Office)

Two police searches of the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in Hanover Park during the time of her disappearance, involving more than 100 personnel and five dogs, came up empty, Fox32 Chicago reports.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"The Sheriff’s Office worked closely with the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI to successfully identify the remains of Cheyann Klus through dental records last week," the Cook County Sheriff's Office told Fox News Digital in a statement Tuesday.

"The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family," it added.

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.