©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New York City police recover body of missing 13-year-old girl washed up on shoreline of Brooklyn Bridge Park

Police sources say the teen girl had gone missing a day before

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
The New York City Police Department said the body of a 13-year-old girl washed up on the shore of Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday. 

N.Y. Daily News reported that the girl was found facedown near Fulton Ferry Landing pier in Brooklyn Heights at about 8:25 a.m. 

She reportedly was already dead when paramedics arrived at the scene. 

Her body showed no obvious signs of trauma, but the city medical examiner will determine a cause of death. 

People take photos near Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on October 19, 2022. 

People take photos near Brooklyn Bridge Park in New York City on October 19, 2022.  (YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

The girl’s name has not been released, but police sources told the Daily News that the teen had gone missing on Sunday and suffered from bipolar disorder.

Sources added that police do not believe the girl was the victim of a crime. 

A person walks on a rainy afternoon near Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 5, 2022 in New York City. 

A person walks on a rainy afternoon near Brooklyn Bridge Park on October 5, 2022 in New York City.  (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Photos from the scene showed NYPD officers placing the body bag onto a metal gurney to hoist up a ladder from the rocks off Pier 1 to the park's walkway. 

A ferry sails in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on January 8, 2022, in New York City.  

A ferry sails in the East River under the Brooklyn Bridge on January 8, 2022, in New York City.   (Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Within a two-week timeframe last fall, two bodies were found in Central Park. A fully clothed body was found floating facedown in Central Park's Turtle Pond. No criminal activity was suspected in that case, METRO reported. But just days earlier, a maintenance worker for the conservancy spotted a decomposing body in Central Park Lake. 

Meanwhile, the death of a homeless man found in Central Park with a rope around his neck in September 2021 wasn't ruled a homicide until nearly a year later. 

In July, police revealed that 26-year-old Elvis Garcia, found lying face-up on the grass of A Native Meadow, likely did not kill himself due to the complexity of the knot in the rope tied around his neck, the New York Post reported. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide by strangulation. 

