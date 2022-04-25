Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Arizona
Published

Red Bull 'plane swap' stunt ends with crash in Arizona

Both pilots were safe and no injures were reported

Lorraine Taylor
By Lorraine Taylor | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A skydiving "plane swap" stunt planned by Red Bull was unsuccessful Sunday night after one of the two planes involved spiraled out of control and crash-landed in Arizona. Both pilots were safe and no injures were reported.

Red Bull said on its website that skydivers Luke Aikins and Andy Farrington would pilot their planes to 14,000 feet, then jump out mid-air at 140 miles per hour and attempt to switch planes as they dove towards the ground.

YOUTUBER TREVOR JACOB PURPOSELY CRASHED PLANE, FAA SAYS

Red Bull claimed that the two pilots, who are cousins, would "go down in history as the first pilots to take off in one aircraft and land in another." 

GEORGIA PLANE CRASHES AT GENERAL MILLS PLANT, NO PASSENGERS SURVIVED, POLICE SAY

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 10, 2010:  Red Bull Air Force skydivers Luke Aikens, Jon Devore, Andy Farrington and Miles Daisher prepare before taking off to swoop over downtown Seattle in wing suits on June 10, 2010 in Seattle, Washington.  (Photo by Christian Pondella/Getty Images)

SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 10, 2010:  Red Bull Air Force skydivers Luke Aikens, Jon Devore, Andy Farrington and Miles Daisher prepare before taking off to swoop over downtown Seattle in wing suits on June 10, 2010 in Seattle, Washington.  (Photo by Christian Pondella/Getty Images) (Photo by Christian Pondella/Getty Images)

One of the pilots was able to get into the other plane and land successfully, but the other was not and had to deploy a parachute. The pilot did get to the ground unharmed, however, thanks to the parachute, as the plane crash-landed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) had previously denied a request from Red Bull to do the stunt, as reported by Fox 10 Phoenix. The agency wrote: "The FAA has considered the petition, and finds that granting an exemption from § 91.105(a) would not be in the public interest and cannot find that the proposed operation would not adversely affect safety."

The FAA is now investigating the crash.

Lorraine Taylor is an editor at Fox News. News tips can be sent to lorraine.taylor@fox.com or on Twitter @LorraineEMT.

Your Money