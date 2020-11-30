Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Record-breaking hurricane season sees late system pushing rain, severe weather up East coast

Parts of the country will see snow as cold fronts push in from Canada

By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A storm system pushing across the East will bring rain, wind, severe weather and snow through Tuesday. 

(Fox News)

Moderate to heavy rain will spread across the South and all along the East Coast with even the risk of tornadoes. Accumulating snow will pile up over parts of the Ohio Valley and into the Appalachians.

(Fox News)

Bigger totals will settle in over the lower Great Lakes as the system pulls in colder air from Canada. 

(Fox News)

The Pacific Northwest will continue to see rain and wind along the coast and snow across the mountains.

(Fox News)

Dry, windy conditions over Southern California and parts of the High Plains have put this region under elevated fire risk.

Fox News

Fox News

Monday is the last official day of hurricane season and although we can still sometimes see named storms really any time of the year, historically environmental conditions are not as conducive for development through the winter/early spring months. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This was a historic year with a record-breaking 30 named systems, 13 hurricanes 6 of which were major hurricanes (Cat 3 or higher).

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.