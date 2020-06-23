Rayshard Brooks funeral service begins in Atlanta

A private funeral service is scheduled to remember Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Brooks, 27, died on June 12 in an officer-involved shooting in a Wendy’s parking lot in Atlanta. Video showed Brooks resisted being handcuffed, grabbed and fired an officer’s Taser and began to flee. He was shot twice in the back.

The eulogy is expected to note that “Rayshard Brooks wasn't just running from the police. He was running from a system that makes slaves out of people."

It is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, the same church where Martin Luther King Jr.'s funeral was held, and will reportedly be paid for by the actor and director Tyler Perry, the attorney representing Brook’s family, L. Chris Stewart, said last week, according to USA Today.

Dr. Bernice A. King, Tamela Mann, Kelly Price, Smokie Norful, Kurt Carr and Bishop Dale C. Bronner are a few of the confirmed guests scheduled to attend the private memorial, which will feature a special video tribute by Yolanda Adams. It follows the public viewing Monday held at the same church.

The two officers involved have since been fired from the police department and face charges.

Former officer Devin Brosnan, who was first at the scene responding to a 911 call about someone unresponsive in a car blocking the drive-thru lane, said he would not have done anything differently but expressed remorse over Brooks' death.

“It’s totally a tragedy,” Brosnan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview published Monday. “At the end of the day, someone lost their life. To me, it’s heartbreaking no matter the circumstances, no matter what. When anybody dies truly is something you never want to see happen, to have happen. I can’t imagine what a family would go through.”

Brosnan radioed for a certified DUI officer for back-up, and a second officer, Garrett Rolfe, who would be the one to ultimately fire at Brooks, arrived at the scene.

Video showed the officers talking to Brooks and conducting a field sobriety test before telling Brooks to put his hands behind his back. Brooks snatches Brosnan’s Taser and fires the electrical current at him, which Brosnan is seen deflecting away from his head with his hand. Brooks runs away and Rolfe fires at him three times, striking him twice in the back.

Brosnan was released on a $50,000 bond. He’s been charged with aggravated assault for standing on Brooks with his boot and three violations of his oath of office. Rolfe remains jailed on a felony murder charge and 10 other counts.

“I feel like my side wasn’t really heard and given the short timeframe it’s hard for anybody to understand all the facts and the whole circumstances around it,” Brosnan said. “That being said, I’m still willing to cooperate.”

The funeral service Tuesday will be live-streamed on the church’s website, and BET will also offer live commercial-free coverage of the event to be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill.

Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned the day after the shooting. The city erupted in violence and protests, and the Wendy’s where Brooks was pulled over was set on fire. Brooks’ death followed that of another black man, George Floyd, in Minneapolis on May 25.

Floyd died after a white officer, Derek Chauvin, was filmed kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while three other officers failed to intervene. The video of the incident sparked widespread calls for an end to racial injustice and police brutality, as well as weeks of violent riots and looting after nightfall. Officers and protesters have both suffered injuries in violent clashes.

Black Lives Matter has renewed calls to defund police departments around the country, and Confederate statues and monuments have been either vandalized by protesters or removed by officials in several states. Protesters in Seattle are occupying six city blocks, including an abandoned police station, in a no-cop area dubbed the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP).

The Associated Press contributed to this report.