Rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana waters

A rare pink dolphin was spotted swimming in Louisiana waters last week.

Thurman Gustin told Fox Orlando that he was fishing in Cameron Parish on July 12 when he saw the dolphin swimming just below the surface.

"I stopped and started recording on my phone," he said. "I have never seen anything like it and just wanted to save the memories."

He said there was also a second dolphin in the area.

Gustin filmed the pink dolphin and posted it to the Galveston Saltwater Fishing Facebook group. In the video, a pink fin is seen briefly coming up above the water's surface.

"I didn't want to bother them, so I got my proof and left," he said. "I had no idea what a big deal it was until the video went viral."

In 2015, a pink dolphin was spotted in Louisiana waters in Calcasieu Lake, an estuary just north of the Gulf of Mexico in southwestern Louisiana.

It was not clear what type of dolphin was spotted by Gustin, but the Albino dolphins, or bottlenose dolphins, have a genetic mutation that causes their skin to appear pinkish and white, according to the Blue World Institute.