Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Rain, scattered storms will put damper on Labor Day plans

Wet weather is forecast throughout eastern US

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After heavy rain and flooding moved through Georgia, the Southeast will still be the focus of rain and isolated storms today.   

The chance of several inches of rain and scattered storms will put a damper on Labor Day plans stretching from the Gulf Coast states up to the Northeast.  

The risk of wet weather also runs back through sections of the Mid-Atlantic as well as the Ohio and Tennessee River Valley. 

CATASTROPHIC FLOODING IN GEORGIA SUBMERGES CARS AFTER HEAVY RAINFALL 

Expected rainfall totals in the Northeast this week.

Expected rainfall totals in the Northeast this week. (Fox News)

Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get rain this Labor Day.

Much of the eastern U.S. is expected to get rain this Labor Day. (Fox News)

The heat continues to bake the West with another day of record-breaking temperatures.  

High temperatures are expected to persist in the Western U.S.

High temperatures are expected to persist in the Western U.S. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Little relief is expected in the region until at least Wednesday. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.