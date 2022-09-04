Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Catastrophic flooding in Georgia submerges cars after heavy rainfall

Areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Heavy rainfall in northwest Georgia turned roads into rivers and submerged cars early Sunday.

Parts of Chattooga and Floyd counties were under flash flood emergencies and flash flood warnings as rain inundated the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Southern Chattooga County has seen more than 10 inches of rain in just a matter of hours, FOX5 Atlanta meteorologist Ryan Beesley tweeted.

Roads were flooded, swamping multiple vehicles and a home, according to images shared by the station.

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI OFFICIALS SAY WATER ISSUE IS NOT NEW

Cars and a home were flooded in Chattooga County, Georgia, on Sunday after hours of heavy rainfall.

Cars and a home were flooded in Chattooga County, Georgia, on Sunday after hours of heavy rainfall. (FOX5 Atlanta WAGA / Billy Heath)

The flooded roadways made it difficult for first responders to navigate and reach residents who needed help, the station reported. 

Gore Fire Department Assistant Chief Jaime Dawson told the station that many roads were impassible and urged residents to stay inside unless there was a medical emergency.

More than 10 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in southern Chattooga County, Georgia, according to FOX5 Atlanta meteorologist Ryan Beesley.

More than 10 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in southern Chattooga County, Georgia, according to FOX5 Atlanta meteorologist Ryan Beesley. (FOX5 Atlanta WAGA / Billy Heath)

Meanwhile, the Chattooga River in Summerville is forecast to crest at 16.7 feet later Sunday, WXIA-TV reported, citing the NWS.