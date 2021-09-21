Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Rain, flooding potential across East as wind increases western wildfire threats

Severe weather possible in areas across US

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
National weather forecast for September 21 Video

National weather forecast for September 21

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes.  

TROPICAL CYCLONE NICHOLAS REMNANTS POSE HEAVY RAIN, FLOOD THREATS

Flood advisories on the East Coast

Flood advisories on the East Coast (Credit: Fox News)

An approaching cold front will also bring the risk for severe storms, with cooler air moving in behind it. 

Dry, gusty offshore winds and rising temperatures are increasing the wildfire threat across Northern California.  

Forecast high temperatures across the West

Forecast high temperatures across the West (Credit: Fox News)

The heat is also hanging on to the Southwest and Southern California. 

SNOW POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF WEST, METEOROLOGISTS FORECAST

Tropical Storm Peter will pass north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next few days.  

Tropical Storm Rose

Tropical Storm Rose (Credit: Fox News)

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are both possible.  

Closer to Africa, Tropical Storm Rose will weaken this week as it moves through the open ocean, while another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely become a tropical depression by Friday.  

