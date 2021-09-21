Rain, flooding potential across East as wind increases western wildfire threats

Heavy rain and flooding will be possible across the Southeast, Mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes.

TROPICAL CYCLONE NICHOLAS REMNANTS POSE HEAVY RAIN, FLOOD THREATS

An approaching cold front will also bring the risk for severe storms, with cooler air moving in behind it.

Dry, gusty offshore winds and rising temperatures are increasing the wildfire threat across Northern California.

The heat is also hanging on to the Southwest and Southern California.

SNOW POSSIBLE FOR PARTS OF WEST, METEOROLOGISTS FORECAST

Tropical Storm Peter will pass north of the Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico over the next few days.

Locally heavy rainfall and isolated flooding are both possible.

Closer to Africa, Tropical Storm Rose will weaken this week as it moves through the open ocean, while another disturbance off the coast of Africa will likely become a tropical depression by Friday.