Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Migrant Crime

Rachel Morin's mom comes face-to-face with illegal immigrant murder suspect for first time in court

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez of El Salvador is suspected of a woman's murder there and sex crimes in California before the murder of Maryland mom Rachel Morin

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
Rachel Morin's mother warns Congress about illegal immigration: 'You're not safe' Video

Rachel Morin's mother warns Congress about illegal immigration: 'You're not safe'

Patty Morin, mother of murder victim Rachel Morin, on testifying before Congress about the border and her interactions with former President Trump and Vice President Harris.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The mother of a Maryland jogger who prosecutors say died at the hands of an illegal immigrant with a long history of attacks on women and girls came face-to-face with the suspected killer for the first time in court Friday.

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, is accused of abducting and brutally assaulting Rachel Morin, a 37-year-old mother of five, on a running trail near her home before hiding her body in a culvert.

Martinez-Hernandez, wearing a striped jail jumpsuit, handcuffs and shackles, leaned into a Spanish-language interpreter throughout the proceedings, according to Randolph Rice, the lawyer for Morin's family. It was his first in-person court appearance after attending the others virtually.

RACHEL MORIN'S MOM CALLS OUT BIDEN-HARRIS FOR IGNORING FAMILY AFTER MIGRANT MURDER

Murder suspect in handcuffs is escorted by law enforcement

Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, 23, arrives in Maryland. He is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree rape in Rachel Morin's death on the Ma & Pa Heritage Trail in Bel Air, Md. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Sun/Getty Images)

"Seeing Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez enter the courtroom with a flat, emotionless expression only deepens the anguish felt by Rachel Morin's family," Rice told Fox News Digital. "This is the man accused of taking Rachel's life in such a brutal and horrific manner, yet his demeanor suggests no remorse."

He avoided eye contact with the grieving mother, Patty, other members of the family and even prosecutors.

"It's infuriating to think that if our borders had been properly secured or the DNA Fingerprint Act had been followed, this family would not be enduring this nightmare," Rice added. "This tragedy was preventable, and today’s court appearance is a painful reminder to America of the failures in our current immigration system that allowed this individual to remain undetected until it was too late."

Rachel Morin in jean shorts and a California tank top.

Rachel Morin was dragged off a hiking trail Aug. 5, 2023, and brutally murdered.  (Family handout)

The murder suspect's arrival "brought an overwhelming sense of grief and sadness to Patty Morin," who teared up as he took his place at the defense table, Rice said.

BIDEN-HARRIS OPEN BORDER POLICY FREED ILLEGAL 3 WEEKS BEFORE JOCELYN NUNGARAY MURDER, MOTHER SAYS

Martinez-Hernandez revealed in court he dropped out of school after seventh grade. When he first arrived in the U.S. illegally in 2023, he was already suspected of killing a woman in his home country of El Salvador.

Rachel Morin and her alleged killer

Victor Hernandez-Martinez is accused of the rape and murder of Rachel Morin Aug. 5, 2023, in Bel Air, Md. (Hartford County Sheriff’s Office/Tulsa Police Department)

Before making his way to Maryland, the border "gotaway" allegedly raped a California mother and her 9-year-old daughter in their home.

Martinez-Hernandez waived his right to a speedy trial and also waived a potential conflict of interest that arose due to Morin's boyfriend having once been represented by the same public defender's office.

TRUMP MEETS WITH RACHEL MORIN FAMILY AT BORDER

"Today’s postponement was not unexpected. We’ve been preparing the family for a lengthy legal process," Rice said. "The family is strong and taking this in stride, knowing that justice will take time. We remain committed to ensuring that Rachel’s memory is honored and justice is served."

Alexis Nungaray and Patty Morin raise their right hands before testifying before a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill

Patty Morin, right, testifies to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., about border policy and the death of her daughter Rachel in Harford County, Md. Alexis Nungaray, left, testified about the killing of her daughter Jocelyn in Houston, Texas, which police say also came at the hands of illegal immigrant suspects.  (Jeff Barker/The Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

After the waiver, the judge set a series of new hearing dates — a motions hearing for Jan. 31, 2025, a pretrial conference on March 31 and a new trial date for April 1. It is expected to last two weeks.

Patty Morin traveled to Capitol Hill last month in a bid to get lawmakers to take the border crisis more seriously. 

Morin told the House Judiciary Committee that if routine protocols had been followed — like taking a DNA swab and a photo of Martinez-Hernandez when he was stopped at the border — her daughter could still be alive.

Interpol already had a warrant for his arrest when he came to the U.S.

"I realize some of you are disinterested in this because you just think it's a partisan thing, but these are American people," Morin told lawmakers at the hearing. "We need to close the borders. … These people that are coming over the border, if they're coming over illegally, it's because they have something to hide."

Rep Nadler clsoes his eyes as an aide looks at a cellphone

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., pictured with his head down and his eyes closed as an aide looks through his phone during congressional testimony from the mothers of murder victims Sept. 10, 2024. (Cathie Groenewold)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York Democratic Rep. Jerrold Nadler appeared to nod off during the hearing.

"What I would really like to come across is that I really want the American people, members of Congress, senators, presidents … I want everyone to actually listen to our voices, listen to our words, listen to what we have to say and take it to heart," Morin told Fox News Digital later. 

"It’s hard to verbalize the message to them because they already have the mindset that this is a political thing, that you’re either for immigration or you're against immigration. I don’t think Americans are against immigration if it’s done correctly."