Puppies from Georgia animal shelter visit aquarium during coronavirus lockdown

Two puppies had the run of the Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta on Thursday, which is temporarily closed to human visitors amid the coronavirus crisis -- and there’s adorable video of their adventure.

“No ruff days here, just a couple of cute puppers from @AtlantaHumane exploring our Ocean Voyager habitat,” the aquarium tweeted, tagging the Twitter handle for the Atlanta Humane Society.

In the video, two furry friends explore the aquarium, cocking their heads from side to side as fish small and large swim by on the other side of the glass. Eventually they appear to tire out and take a nap, with one resting its head on the other.

Georgia was among at least 15 states to have confirmed more than 1,000 coronavirus cases Friday, with more than 1,600.

The video follows similar ones from other aquariums, including one in Chicago that went viral after it allowed its penguins to roam free throughout a facility largely devoid of humans.

And California's famed Monterey Bay Aquarium is offering online viewers around the world a chance to visit its facility via the Internet.

The Georgia Aquarium shut down in mid-March indefinitely due to concerns about the spread of the virus, according to a Facebook post.

“Even though we may be closed, our animals will continue to receive all the care and love they get on a daily basis,” the post added.

Apparently, other animals would get some, too.