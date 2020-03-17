Chicago aquarium allows penguins to roam free during coronavirus closure, documents 'field trip' online

Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is currently closed to the public to help stem the spread of coronavirus, but that isn’t stopping its penguins from having the times of their lives.

Caretakers at the Shedd Aquarium have decided to treat a few of the facility’s most curious inhabitants — namely, Wellington, Edward and Annie — to a “field trip” over the last few days, allowing them to roam to other exhibits, and see their animal neighbors up close.

“Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising!” the aquarium wrote Sunday on Twitter, in a post that also contained footage of the 32-year-old rockhopper penguin staring at the large fish tank. “The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor,” the aquarium wrote.

The aquarium was soon inundated with requests for more (“we need daily [updates],” one user pleaded), to which the aquarium responded by confirming that its “animal caretakers are planning even more creative activities for the penguins and other animals.”

The next day, the Shedd Aquarium shared video of Edward and Annie, two more of its rockhopper penguins, exploring the aquariums rotunda, and even its information desk, in the absence of guests.

Once again, the aquarium was inundated with praise on Twitter, with one user suggesting they bring the penguins to meet the otters. “The internet would lose its mind,” she wrote.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals – introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors," the aquarium wrote in a statement shared with Fox News, adding that the visits provided not only enrichment to the penguins, but to the other aquatic animals they visited.

The Shedd Aquarium temporarily closed to visitors on March 13, citing concerns for the overall wellbeing of the community.

“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome you to the aquarium during this time, we are closing out of an abundance of caution and to do our part in the social distancing efforts to help stop the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19),” the aquarium wrote on its website.

The facility has set a reopening date of March 29.