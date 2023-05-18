Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Puerto Rico
Published

Puerto Rico indicts 44 in $1.2M COVID relief scam

Suspects submitted at least 52 fraudulent loan applications to feds

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A federal grand jury in Puerto Rico indicted 44 people accused in a $1.2 million scheme to illegally obtain pandemic relief funds, authorities said Thursday.

FORMER IRS AGENT IN CALIFORNIA CHARGED IN SCHEME THAT STOLE $3 MILLION IN COVID RELIEF FUNDS

The suspects are accused of submitting at least 52 loan applications to obtain federal recovery funds that U.S. Attorney Stephen Muldrow said they used "to support their own personal lifestyles, taking needed resources from those whose legitimate businesses were suffering from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Puerto Rican flag

A Puerto Rican grand jury has indicted 44 people in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds. (AP Photo/Ricardo Arduengo, File)

Muldrow said several of the suspects are professional baseball coaches and players, with the majority based in Puerto Rico.

REGGAE SINGER, COP AMONG THOSE ARRESTED IN PUERTO RICO DRUG BUST

Authorities alleged the suspects submitted applications using fake tax documents, payroll records, ID cards and bank records.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One of the suspects worked at an unidentified bank, where officials seized nearly $850,000 in money related to the scheme. They also seized three cars, a power generator and some $40,000 worth of fitness equipment, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.