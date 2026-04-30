Prosecutor drops case against woman accused of threatening Trump on TikTok

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The case against a West Virginia library worker charged earlier this year after allegedly posting a threat on social media pertaining to President Donald Trump has reportedly been dismissed.

The prosecuting attorney in Jackson County lodged a motion to dismiss without prejudice on April 16, WOWK reported, noting that the filing indicates that the individual, Morgan Morrow, had not been appropriately Mirandized during interrogation.

"The case has been dismissed. We believe Miss Morrow never should have been charged at all, and we’re glad this is over," the woman's defense attorney, Mark Atkinson, noted, according to the outlet.

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The Jackson County, West Virginia, Sheriff's Department declared in a January Facebook post, "Following a detailed evening investigation by deputies and the Jackson County Bureau of Investigations, Morgan L. Morrow, age 39 of Ripley, has been detained, arrested, and transported to SCRJ following a social media recruitment of individuals to pursue and assassinate President Trump."

"Morrow is charged with one count of TERRORISTIC THREATS," the post noted.

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WOWK reported in January that a criminal complaint spoke about a TikTok post that featured the sentence "Surely a sn!per [sniper] with a terminal illness can't be a big ask out of 343 million."

The complaint said that after Morrow was read her Miranda rights, she allegedly indicated to authorities during an interview that she had written and posted the statement on the social media platform and claimed it was meant as a threat toward the president, according to the outlet.

In a January post on X, Libs of TikTok shared the video that featured the sentence about a "sn!per" overlaid on the video.

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Jackson County Public Library Director Carla Long confirmed to Fox News Digital that Morrow is no longer employed at the library.