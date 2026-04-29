Katie Porter's 'F*** Trump' email day after assassination attempt draws sharp rebuke: 'Degenerate loser'

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California gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter sent an email to donors that included the phrase "F*** Trump" four times — once even in the subject line — just a day after the most recent assassination attempt on President Donald Trump's life at the White House Correspondents Association dinner on Saturday.

The "F*** Trump" email from Porter's campaign is the latest controversy to trouble Porter, who has previously been scrutinized for shouting and using expletives on camera at a staffer and for threatening to quit an interview with a journalist. Her behavior has raised questions in California and across the country about whether she is fit to run the state.

Republican National Committee spokesman Nick Poche said Porter's "F*** Trump" email show's she's not fit to be governor.

"Katie Porter is a degenerate loser who is sick in the head, and it's telling that failing Democrat candidates think their path to victory is to fan the flames of violence right after an assassination attempt," Poche said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "The Democrat Party has completely lost its mind, and anyone who refuses to condemn Porter's remarks is just as responsible for the rise in left-wing political violence as Porter is."

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Porter's email sent out Sunday made no mention of the third assassination attempt on Trump's life that occurred just the day prior.

"Today, I wanna start with one simple, powerful message we all agree on," the email stated. :Say it with me. Ready, 1 … 2 … 3 … F*** Trump."

"Yeah, that’s right, F*** Trump," the email continued. "Together, we’re going to kick Trump’s a** in November and stop him in his tracks."

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Writer and X influencer Bethany Mandel shared with Fox News Digital the email sent by Porter's campaign.

"Imagine Barack Obama surviving three assassination attempts and 18 hours later, a Republican sent a fundraising email like this," Mandel posted on X.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Porter's campaign for comment.

The latest assassination attempt on Trump's life comes as political rhetoric and tensions between Democrats and Republicans have reached a boiling point. Just days before the assassination attempt, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Democrats are in an "era of maximum warfare." Even in the wake of the assassination attempt and GOP condemnation, Jeffries is not backing down from his comments.