Probe: Tennessee power co-op ex-accountant stole almost $1M

An investigation in Tennessee has found that an accountant stole almost $1 million from an energy co-operative.

The state comptroller's probe says former Volunteer Energy Cooperative accountant Jason Kittle was indicted for theft Monday in Meigs County.

Investigators found Kittle made more than 240 unauthorized payments totaling at least $735,300 to his personal account. It also found Kittle made 200-plus payments totaling $229,200 to a personal credit card account, and at least 48 payments worth a total of $38,300 to a relative's credit card.

The co-op's David Murphy says they went to police after discovering accounting issues in December. Kittle was fired in January after admitting to the personal credit card payments.

The Decatur-based cooperative serves 96,000-plus members across 12 counties. Murphy says internal controls have been added.