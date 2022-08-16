Pro-trans activists swarm elderly woman banned from YMCA after demanding trans employee leave locker room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 80-year-old Washington state woman who was permanently banned from her local YMCA pool after demanding that a transgender employee leave the women’s locker room was verbally accosted during a physical confrontation with pro-transgender activists on Monday night.

Trans activists can be seen in the video, which Fox News Digital obtained, shouting at Julie Jaman, who was recently banned from a YMCA in the Washington city of Port Townsend after objecting to a biological male in the locker room, and screaming that "trans rights are human rights."

Amy Sousa, founding member of RevFoxxUSA and organizer of the speaking event defending her friend Jaman, told Fox News Digital that if it weren’t for the wall behind the backs of Jaman’s supporters, "Some real violence would have happened."

"All kinds of men were assaulting us and crawling between our legs," Sousa said about the scrum that interrupted her remarks. "They continued to move in on us closer and closer until we were pinned against the wall. They were touching us and stealing our things, trying to turn off our sounds, trying to disrupt our equipment."

Sousa added, "We were forced to engage with them because we had to try to get back our things. It was incredibly overwhelming."

Sousa said that at least one of the members of her group plans to file assault charges with local police.

Sousa said that many of the trans activists appeared to be from out of town, perhaps from Seattle, Washington, and many were holding transgender flags with rifles on them.

Sousa explained that Port Townsend police had assured the group that they would be protected from counter-protesters, but she says that protection did not come until members of her party began yelling that they were being assaulted.

While visiting the YMCA in the Mountain View community, Jaman said that she was showering nude after a swim on July 26 and witnessed a male who identifies as transgender in the locker room and was startled that the individual seemed to be watching young girls change out of their bathing suits.

Jaman said during a radio interview with Seattle radio show host Dori Monson that she was stunned when a staff member told her she was "being discriminatory" when she asked the male, who turned out to be a YMCA employee, to leave and was "was banned from the pool forever."

Erin Hawkins, the marketing & communications manager for the Olympic Peninsula YMCA, told Fox News Digital last week that the permanent pool ban followed a build-up of incidents where Jaman violated the facility’s code of conduct. She said the permanent suspension was not solely due to the singular incident in the women's locker room last month.

"Julie Jaman was permanently suspended from the Mountain View Pool due to her repeatedly violating our Code of Conduct, specifically, using disrespectful words or gestures toward YMCA staff or others; abusive, harassing and/or obscene language or gestures toward YMCA staff or others," Hawkins said in comment.

Sousa says that her group will continue to explore all options available including more press conferences and possible legal action to bring awareness to the issue.

"This is just the beginning," Sousa said about her group's future plans to push back against the YMCA's decision. "This is the beginning of our pushback on this. There is going to be a lot more."

