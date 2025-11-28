Pro-Palestinian agitators storm popular fashion store in Manhattan on Black Friday, 4 arrested: NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed at least four people were arrested after a group of pro-Palestinian agitators allegedly burst into a ZARA store in New York City on Black Friday, blowing whistles and waving a Palestinian flag.

"They fund the genocide, Free Palestine!" one woman could be heard screaming inside the store.

"ZARA is a genocidal company," another protester shrieked while blowing a whistle at employees.

NYPD officials told Fox News Digital officers responded to the scheduled demonstration near the popular fashion store at Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and determined there were about 70 protesters boycotting Black Friday.

As tensions rose, several protesters barged into the ZARA store and were seen on video quickly being ushered out by police officers.

As of 4 p.m. local time, the group is continuing to noisily march south on Fifth Avenue, on the sidewalk.

The same protesters were later seen on video chanting outside the Microsoft store.

"We will not be complicit in the exploitation of our neighbors, including children," an agitator yelled. "Black children. Brown children. We say no more. And we say shame!"

A man on the street could be heard telling protesters, "f--- you, you piece of s----. All of you are …" before smiling and walking away.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.