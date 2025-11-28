Expand / Collapse search
New York City

Pro-Palestinian agitators storm popular fashion store in Manhattan on Black Friday, 4 arrested: NYPD

Police respond to demonstration involving about 70 protesters boycotting NYC retailers

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Pro-Palestinian agitators storm NYC business on Black Friday

The New York City Police Department confirmed at least one arrest after a group of pro-Palestinian agitators entered a ZARA store in New York City Friday, holding signs, shouting and waving a Palestinian flag. (Credit: FreedomNews TV)

The New York City Police Department (NYPD) confirmed at least four people were arrested after a group of pro-Palestinian agitators allegedly burst into a ZARA store in New York City on Black Friday, blowing whistles and waving a Palestinian flag.

"They fund the genocide, Free Palestine!" one woman could be heard screaming inside the store.

"ZARA is a genocidal company," another protester shrieked while blowing a whistle at employees.

NYPD officials told Fox News Digital officers responded to the scheduled demonstration near the popular fashion store at Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan and determined there were about 70 protesters boycotting Black Friday.

A protester was seen on video blowing a whistle inside a New York City ZARA store on Black Friday.

NEW YORK LEADERS CONDEMN 'INTIFADA' CHANTS TARGETING A SYNAGOGUE LED BY A HOLOCAUST SURVIVOR

As tensions rose, several protesters barged into the ZARA store and were seen on video quickly being ushered out by police officers.

As of 4 p.m. local time, the group is continuing to noisily march south on Fifth Avenue, on the sidewalk.

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather on Black Friday outside a busy Microsoft store in New York City.

FAR-LEFT ANTI-ISRAEL GROUPS WHITEWASH, IGNORE HAMAS MASSACRE ON OCT 7 AS THEY MARK TWO YEARS SINCE ATTACK

The same protesters were later seen on video chanting outside the Microsoft store.

"We will not be complicit in the exploitation of our neighbors, including children," an agitator yelled. "Black children. Brown children. We say no more. And we say shame!"

Protesters enter ZARA store in New York City on Black Friday as part of a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

A man on the street could be heard telling protesters, "f--- you, you piece of s----. All of you are …" before smiling and walking away.

An investigation is ongoing, according to the NYPD.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
