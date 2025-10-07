Far-left anti-Israel groups whitewash, ignore Hamas massacre on Oct 7 as they mark two years since attack

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Far-left, anti-Israel student groups are using language sympathetic to Hamas terrorists, including phrases such as "righteously engaged in decolonial struggle," to promote events marking two years since Oct. 7, 2023 , when Hamas terrorists attacked Israel, killing approximately 1,200 people and taking hundreds of hostages.

A recent Instagram post by UCLA's Students for Justice in Palestine chapter said Oct. 7, 2023, marked the day Palestinians "righteously engaged in decolonial struggle, a means to end the 77-year-long Zionist occupation of their beloved homeland, break the 17-year-long siege on Gaza, and liberate the 11,000+ Palestinians held captive in prison cells by the Zionist state."

The group is hosting a floral procession on Tuesday "to honor and remember the lives stolen by the Zionist state and to continue fighting for the millions of Palestinians in Gaza and all of Occupied Palestine who live under brutal occupation and the millions of Palestinians around the world who live in exile."

Students Allied for Freedom and Equality at the University of Michigan, a chapter of SJP, announced on Monday that it will hold "a rally and protest against two years of genocide and the University of Michigan’s refusal to divest from the genocidal, apartheid state."

The post said that Oct. 7 is when "Gazans mark the second year of genocide at the hands of the Israeli terrorist state" and failed to note the Hamas slaughter that took place two years ago, the Washington Free Beacon reported.

Columbia University's anti-Israel groups hosted protests off campus, with the Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition writing on Instagram, "After 700 days of genocide, join us as we honor our Palestinian martyrs."

George Washington University’s SJP group said that it would host an event Tuesday to gather "in prayer and commemoration of our martyrs to honor their sacrifice as well as the Palestinian people's ongoing resistance through this genocide."

George Mason University’s SJP group is having a week of action to "BREAK THE BUTCHERS." The group said that "October 7th marks two years since the beginning of Israel's devastating genocide on Gaza."

Other university SJP chapters marking two years since the attack also framed the event as the beginning of the Gaza war but ignored the mass slaughter by Hamas in Israel – the deadliest day for Jews since the Holocaust.

"Join us in community as we mourn and remember our martyrs from Palestine and Gaza. As we mark two years of the start of the brutal and ongoing genocide in Gaza, let’s come together and hold space," Stanford's chapter wrote on Instagram to promote its "vigil in honor of our martyrs."

A post from the chapter last month invited newcomers to join the "student intifada today."

Fox News Digital reached out to UCLA Divest, Students Allied for Freedom and Equality at the University of Michigan, Columbia Palestine Solidarity Coalition, the national Students for Justice in Palestine organization, and the Students for Justice in Palestine chapters at George Washington University, George Mason University and Stanford University for comment.

In 2023, the national Students for Justice in Palestine group called the Oct. 7 massacre a "historic win for the Palestinian resistance." In guidance to campus chapters calling for "support of our resistance in Palestine," the SJP said it was a "surprise operation against the Zionist enemy."

"Today, we witness a historic win for the Palestinian resistance: across land, air, and sea, our people have broken down the artificial barriers of the Zionist entity, taking with it the facade of an impenetrable settler colony and reminding each of us that total return and liberation to Palestine is near," the guidance said. "As the Palestinian student movement, we have an unshakable responsibility to join the call for mass mobilization. National liberation is near – glory to our resistance, to our martyrs, and to our steadfast people."

Israel's war in Gaza and efforts to free the hostages has led to a rise of antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment around the world, with many critics saying its prosecution of the war is inhumane and even genocidal. Israel maintains it has the right to defend itself and conduct the necessary operations to bring home the hostages and rid Gaza of its terrorist leaders.