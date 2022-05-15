Pro-choice activists in Canada, Mexico prepare for 'big influx' of Americans seeking abortions

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pro-choice activists said they are preparing for a potential "big influx" of American women crossing the Mexican and Canadian borders seeking abortions if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, according to a report.

Verónica Cruz Sánchez, who founded the Mexico-based pro-choice organization Las Libres, claimed there has already been a spike in the number of women crossing the border from Texas trying to get abortion pills. She said she expects more if the high court sends abortion back to the states, according to The Hill.

"We’re definitely getting ready to help more women," Sánchez said. "When we started with this idea, we only had Texas in mind. But in the last few months we’ve seen more women from other parts of the United States. We understand we’re going to need a much larger infrastructure and improve our logistics to help develop more networks to help women."

Abortifacient drugs are easily available without a prescription in Mexican pharmacies. For approximately $30 U.S. dollars, a woman can obtain 28 pills for such a purpose, Sánchez explained. "If there’s a lot of anything in Mexico, it’s pharmacies, and they’re capable of catering to an influx if needed," she said.

In Canada, an activist named Joyce Arthur, who is the executive director at the Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada (ARCC), told The Hill her organization is also taking steps to prepare for a possible surge of American women.

"Our officials are already talking about reaching out to the Canada Border Agency (CBSA), about making sure that people coming across the border for abortion are allowed in," she said.

Arthur went on to explain that Canadian abortion clinics are not well-poised to handle a very large number of American women coming up over the border, for which reason her organization is trying to get federal and provincial governments to increase capacity and spend more money.

"In Colorado and other places, these bans will make it a lot harder even the safe states in the United States for women to get abortions," she predicted. "They’re going to probably have to handle a big influx of patients from other states too. So they’re gonna be overloaded, and they might be less able to accept Canadian patients."

Karina Gould, who is Canada's minister of families, children and social development, has reiterated her country's commitment to abortion in the wake of the leaked draft opinion that showed the Supreme Court is positioned to overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

"I don't see why we would not," Gould said last week when asked if American women could get abortions in Canada if necessary. "If they, people, come here and need access, certainly, you know, that's a service that would be provided."