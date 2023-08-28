Expand / Collapse search
Washington DC

President Joe Biden, first lady visit public middle school in Washington, DC, to welcome students back

Jill Biden teaches English, writing at Northern Virginia Community College

Associated Press
Published
  • Students are returning to Eliot-Hine Middle School in Washington DC on Aug. 28, 2023. 
  • President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are visiting the school to welcome students back on their first day.
  • Jill Biden has been a teacher for a long time and is the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are visiting a District of Columbia public middle school on Monday to welcome students back for the new school year.

The Bidens are heading to Eliot-Hine Middle School, located east of the U.S. Capitol, to mark the District of Columbia's first day of school for the 2023-24 year. The event kicks off several back-to-school activities for the first lady, who is traveling later in the week to the Midwest to celebrate teachers and to highlight the mental health needs of students.

Jill Biden is a longtime teacher. She's the first first lady to continue her career outside the White House. She teaches English and writing at Northern Virginia Community College, which is where she taught during the eight years her husband was President Barack Obama's vice president.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they arrive at the White House on Aug. 26, 2023, in Washington DC. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

The school was built in 1931 and was recently modernized with state-of-the-art facilities. It has about 300 students. According to its website, it is focused on rigorous academic and socio-emotional instruction, and it receives federal funding to help support low-income students.