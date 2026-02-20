Trump's tariff revenues hit record highs as Supreme Court deals major blow

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tariff collections surged to historic highs under President Donald Trump , advancing his trade agenda before the Supreme Court stepped in on Friday to limit the power behind many of the levies.

Tariffs have been a defining feature of Trump's economic agenda since his return to office, and revenue from the duties has risen roughly 300%. In January alone, duties brought in $30.4 billion — up 275% from a year earlier. For the fiscal year to date, collections have reached $124 billion, an increase of about 300% over the same period last year.

This administration has repeatedly argued that tariff revenue can fund domestic priorities — including lowering the nation's $38 trillion debt and potentially delivering a $2,000 dividend check to Americans — as critics from both the left and right warn that tariffs could raise consumer prices and strain global trade relationships.

Tariffs are essentially taxes on imports, typically paid upfront by U.S. importers who then push the added expense down the supply chain to retailers and consumers. That can translate into higher prices for goods ranging from electronics to raw materials.

Their overall economic impact hinges on how much of the cost consumers absorb, how domestic producers respond and whether the intended strategic benefits justify the additional expense.

With affordability a central concern for voters heading into the midterm elections, any policy that raises consumer prices is likely to face heightened political scrutiny.

The Supreme Court case arose from lawsuits filed by an educational toy maker and a family-owned wine and spirits importer challenging Trump’s sweeping "Liberation Day" tariffs unveiled in April. The broad package of import duties was designed, the administration said, to address trade imbalances and reduce reliance on foreign goods.

Revenue surged in the months that followed, climbing from $9.6 billion in March to $23.9 billion in May. For fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, 2025, total duty collections reached $215.2 billion, according to Treasury data. The upward trend has continued into fiscal 2026, with receipts already running ahead of last year’s pace.

The Supreme Court ruling injects fresh uncertainty into the future of the tariffs and how the Trump administration will respond. The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.