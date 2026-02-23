Trump says Supreme Court ruling against birthright citizenship order would benefit China

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for striking most of his tariff agenda this week, going on to warn that a similar ruling against his birthright citizenship order would be a benefit to China.

Trump made the statement in a post to his Truth Social account on Monday, clarifying that he was not frustrated with the "Great Three," or the justices who sided with his administration in the tariff ruling. The Supreme Court is set to consider Trump's executive order banning birthright citizenship in the coming months.

"The supreme court (will be using lower case letters for a while based on a complete lack of respect!) of the United States accidentally and unwittingly gave me, as President of the United States, far more powers and strength than I had prior to their ridiculous, dumb, and very internationally divisive ruling," Trump wrote.

"Our incompetent supreme court did a great job for the wrong people, and for that they should be ashamed of themselves (but not the Great Three!). The next thing you know they will rule in favor of China and others, who are making an absolute fortune on Birthright Citizenship, by saying the 14th Amendment was NOT written to take care of the 'babies of slaves,' which it was as proven by the EXACT TIMING of its construction, filing, and ratification, which perfectly coincided with the END OF THE CIVIL WAR," Trump continued.

TRUMP REVEALS HIS 'NEW HERO' SUPREME COURT JUSTICE AFTER TARIFFS RULING

"How much better can you do than that? But this supreme court will find a way to come to the wrong conclusion, one that again will make China, and various other Nations, happy and rich. Let our supreme court keep making decisions that are so bad and deleterious to the future of our Nation - I have a job to do," he added.

Trump signed his birthright citizenship order on his first day back in office last year. The order seeks to end birthright citizenship for nearly all persons born in the U.S. to undocumented parents, or parents with lawful temporary status in the country — a seismic shift that critics note would break with some 150 years of legal precedent.

Trump's order would reinterpret the 14th Amendment, which states, "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside" — a provision that administration officials argue has been misinterpreted.

TRUMP'S TARIFF REVENUES HIT RECORD HIGHS AS SUPREME COURT DEALS MAJOR BLOW

The language put forth by the Trump administration seeks to clarify that individuals born to illegal immigrant parents, or those who were here legally but on temporary non-immigrant visas, are not citizens by birthright.

A Supreme Court ruling on the issue could have sweeping national implications for an issue Trump officials argue is a crucial component of his hard-line immigration agenda, which has become a defining feature of his second White House term.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, opponents argue that the effort is an unconstitutional and "unprecedented" effort that would threaten some 150,000 children in the U.S. born annually to parents of non-citizens, and an estimated 4.4 million American-born children under 18 who are living with an illegal immigrant parent, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

Fox News' Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report.