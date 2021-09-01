Portland sees nine shootings in 16-hour span; service dog killed, police say

Portland saw nine shootings in a span of 16 hours that saw two people seriously injured and a service animal killed amid a bloody night of violence that drained police resources, authorities said.

The first shooting occurred just after 12:10pm Tuesday when officers responded to reports of shots fired on Southeast Cooper Street. Multiple bullet casings were found in a homeless encampment area but no victims came forward and no property damage was reported, the Portland Police Bureau said.

Another shooting around 5:50pm also failed to yield any victims. At 7:40pm, officers responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue where multiple bullet casings were found. The intended victim was found uninjured but his service dog was fatally wounded, police said.

Another person was wounded and taken to a hospital with serious injuries in another incident that occurred just after 9pm. Less than five minutes later, someone shot at a vehicle from another car and fled. The intended victim was not injured but their car was damaged from gunfire, police said.

Police reported two other shootings but no one was injured. In one of the incidents, one person told police there was a confrontation and they ran off when shots were fired.

Around 1am Wednesday, a male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital with critical injuries. The last reported shooting occurred just before 4:30am and police found more than 20 bullet casings at the scene. No injuries were reported.

As of July 31, the city reported 52 murders this year, compared to 26 in the same time frame in 2020, according to police data.