Police and Law Enforcement

Portland protester accused of threatening to kill officers, sexually assault their wives at ICE facility

John Paul Cupp faces federal charges after allegedly making violent threats in South Portland

Andrea Margolis
FIRST ON FOX: A Portland man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officers and sexually assault their wives, the FBI told Fox News Digital on Monday. 

John Paul Cupp, 45, is accused of making violent threats at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland. He's been charged with making threats against a federal law enforcement officer.

According to court filings, Cupp hurled insults at law enforcement officers on Oct. 14 as they approached a crowd.

"Cupp threatened to kill law enforcement officers, sexually assault their wives, and harm their children," the documents state, according to the FBI. 

Police outside ICE facility.

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, Border Patrol, and the police, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 5, 2025, in Portland. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"On November 3, 2025, Cupp posted a video online reiterating the same threats to federal agents and their wives," the filings add. "On November 13, 2025, Cupp continued posting violent threats online to officers and their family."

The FBI also claimed that the suspect is "a prolific producer of online content and regularly posts aggressive rhetoric, calls for war against the United States, antisemitic threats, and threats of violence."

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital the agency is committed to fighting extremism.

"If you threaten to kill law enforcement officers or harm their families, you will face the full weight of the federal government," Patel said.

Federal troops outside an ICE facility in Portland.

Federal agents, including members of the Department of Homeland Security, the Border Patrol, and police officers, attempt to keep protesters back outside a downtown U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on October 6, 2025 in Portland. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

"This FBI will use every investigative tool we have to identify violent extremists and remove them from our communities."

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford said that threats of violence against law enforcement "will not be tolerated."

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding those accountable who threaten and intimidate those who protect our communities, and we will continue to prosecute criminal threats of violence to the fullest extent of the law," Bradford said.

Patel addresses White House press briefing about China visit

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital that anyone who threatens law enforcement "will face the full weight of the federal government." (Evan Vucci/AP Photo)

Acting FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Matt Torres said in a statement that threats against law enforcement "have absolutely no place in our community."

"Attempts to intimidate those sworn to protect the American people and uphold our Constitution degrade efforts to keep all of us safe," Torres said. 

"The FBI will use all investigative means available to us to seek out and arrest anyone using violent rhetoric to express themselves." 

