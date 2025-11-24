Portland protester accused of threatening to kill officers, sexually assault their wives at ICE facility

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: A Portland man is accused of threatening to kill law enforcement officers and sexually assault their wives, the FBI told Fox News Digital on Monday.

John Paul Cupp, 45, is accused of making violent threats at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland. He's been charged with making threats against a federal law enforcement officer.

According to court filings, Cupp hurled insults at law enforcement officers on Oct. 14 as they approached a crowd.

"Cupp threatened to kill law enforcement officers, sexually assault their wives, and harm their children," the documents state, according to the FBI.

"On November 3, 2025, Cupp posted a video online reiterating the same threats to federal agents and their wives," the filings add. "On November 13, 2025, Cupp continued posting violent threats online to officers and their family."

The FBI also claimed that the suspect is "a prolific producer of online content and regularly posts aggressive rhetoric, calls for war against the United States, antisemitic threats, and threats of violence."

FBI Director Kash Patel told Fox News Digital the agency is committed to fighting extremism.

"If you threaten to kill law enforcement officers or harm their families, you will face the full weight of the federal government," Patel said.

"This FBI will use every investigative tool we have to identify violent extremists and remove them from our communities."

In a statement, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon Scott E. Bradford said that threats of violence against law enforcement "will not be tolerated."

"The U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding those accountable who threaten and intimidate those who protect our communities, and we will continue to prosecute criminal threats of violence to the fullest extent of the law," Bradford said.

Acting FBI Portland Special Agent in Charge Matt Torres said in a statement that threats against law enforcement "have absolutely no place in our community."

"Attempts to intimidate those sworn to protect the American people and uphold our Constitution degrade efforts to keep all of us safe," Torres said.

"The FBI will use all investigative means available to us to seek out and arrest anyone using violent rhetoric to express themselves."