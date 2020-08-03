Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Portland
Published

Portland man, 18, charged with assaulting US marshal during courthouse protest

His explosive device allegedly blasted both of the federal officer's legs

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Violence increases in Portland as protests continueVideo

Violence increases in Portland as protests continue

More than 150 rounds were fired during a Friday night shooting at an apartment building in Portland; Dan Springer has the latest.

An 18-year-old man in Portland has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and willfully damaging government property after his explosive device allegedly blasted both of a deputy U.S. Marshal’s legs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.

ARMY NATIONAL GUARD VETERAN ON PORTLAND UNREST: 'I THINK IT'S TIME' TO 'DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT'

Isaiah Jason Maza, Jr., removed plywood sheeting attached to the front of the building to protect its already damaged façade the morning on July 22, the attorney’s office said.

Isaiah Jason Maza, Jr., has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and willfully damaging government property after his explosive device allegedly blasted both of a deputy U.S. Marshal’s legs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

Isaiah Jason Maza, Jr., has been charged with assaulting a federal officer with a dangerous weapon and willfully damaging government property after his explosive device allegedly blasted both of a deputy U.S. Marshal’s legs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon. (Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)

After pulling back the plywood, authorities said, Maza tried to kick in the window and then punched it with a metal object and then with an alleged hammer.

After the window was broken, Maza carried a cylindrical object and allegedly lit a fuse before putting it inside the broken window.

The object exploded near law enforcement officers leaving the building through the broken window, injuring the marshal.

Protesters throw bottles at Portland policeVideo

Maza was chased by cops and arrested less than one block from the courthouse.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The assault charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; the property damage charge is punishable by 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Maza was ordered detained on Monday pending the next court proceedings.

Protesters in Portland express frustration at declining turnout at some demonstrationsVideo

Portland has seen more than two months of often violent demonstrations following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. In early July, President Trump sent more federal agents to the city to protect the federal courthouse, but local officials said their presence made things worse.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.

Trending in US