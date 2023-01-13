Expand / Collapse search
Louisiana
Port of South Louisiana agrees to buy former Avondale Shipyards

Louisiana $445 million acquisition to increase international trade

Associated Press
The Port of South Louisiana has agreed to buy the former Avondale Shipyards from terminal operator T. Parker Host, which bought the site in 2018.

According to plans released Thursday, Host will continue to be the terminal operator for the facility, which is now known as Avondale Global Gateway.

The Port of South Louisiana has announced Thursday their plans to buy former Avondale Shipyards. The $445 million acquisition will allow the port to have better international trade. 

The port said in a news release that the $445 million acquisition of the 254 acre site will allow the port to be more competitive in international trade. Thousands once worked to build warships for the U.S. Navy before Avondale Shipyards closed in 2014. Host relaunched the site as a manufacturing and shipment hub.

The state Bond Commission will have to approve the port's financing of the deal.