Popular vacation destinations on alert after hazardous materials wash ashore

Several popular beaches along the Maryland and Delaware coast were closed to swimming after medical waste, including needles, washed ashore last week.

Swimming was prohibited at beaches that included Ocean City, Maryland, and Fenwick Island, Delaware, and both state and federal beaches on Assateague Island, which is part of Maryland and Virginia.

In a social media post, the Town of Ocean City said last Sunday that its emergency services team is actively addressing the recent discovery of medical waste that washed onto the beach.

"To ensure the safety of all residents and visitors, Ocean City Beach Patrol has temporarily closed the ocean for swimming, and we urge everyone to adhere to this closure until further notice," the post read.

Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobold stressed the seriousness of the situation, not just because of Sunday's rough seas, but also because of the potential health concerns the waste poses.

"We will work closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of medical waste," Theobold said in a prepared statement. "Until we are confident that the situation is under control, we recommend wearing shoes on the beach and avoiding the ocean entirely."

On Tuesday, Theobald announced that there was no medical waste on the beach in Ocean City after a post-high tide cleanup. Still, swimming access was closed, and his department was working with the Health Department to conduct water tests with the hopes of reopening before the weekend.

Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan’s office told Fox News Digital on Thursday that swimming was closed to swimmers because of rough surf conditions, limited lifeguards and out of an abundance of caution, as officials awaited water test results.

The mayor’s office added that it is hoping to have beaches reopened to swimmers by Friday.

The town said that crews will continue monitoring the beach, removing debris and updating the public as more information is obtained.

In the town of Fenwick Island, just north of Ocean City, officials closed the beach to swimming because of the waste, and urged anyone on the beach to wear shoes, noting that the waste includes needles. As of Thursday, rough seas continued to be a hazard for swimmers, though officials had not updated the town’s social media channels to say whether medical waste remained an issue.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Fenwick Island town manager multiple times about the swimming closure and did not receive a response on the matter.

To the south, on Assateague Island, state and federal officials closed the beach for the same reason.

Assateague Island National Seashore announced the immediate closure, stating that the north end of the island and all beaches on the Maryland side are closed to swimming. Beaches on Assateague Island that are on the Virginia side were also closed to swimming and wading.

Maryland State Parks announced its closure on social media, as well.

"Assateague State Park, along with other beaches along the Maryland coast, is experiencing a significant amount of medical waste washing onshore," the state Park Department said. "Access to the ocean will be restricted at this time. No swimming, wading, surfing, or any activities in the ocean are permitted. Visitors to the beach should wear shoes and use an abundance of caution."