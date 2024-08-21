Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Toddler killed in Ocean City, Maryland, tram crash while crossing boardwalk

Ocean City tram reportedly involved in previous non-fatal incidents

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 2-year-old boy was killed in Ocean City, Maryland, on Tuesday after being struck by a tram while crossing the boardwalk in the resort town, authorities said.

The boy was crossing near the boardwalk tram pad near Dorchester Street around 8:14 p.m. when a southbound tram struck him, the Ocean City Police Department said.

EMS personnel pronounced the child dead at the scene. 

Both tram conductors remained at the scene after the fatal collision, and a portion of the boardwalk was temporarily closed.

TEENAGER GOING FOR A QUICK SWIM SEVERELY INJURED IN SHARK ATTACK

fire truck on boardwalk

The 2-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene after a tram struck him on the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland. (Ocean City Fire Department)

The identity of the boy was not immediately released.

Ocean City boardwalk

The fatal tram collision happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday near Dorchester Street, authorities said. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images, File)

The Ocean City Traffic Safety Unit is investigating the incident.

SECOND BODY FOUND IN MARYLAND HOUSE EXPLOSION, 12 FAMILIES DISPLACED IN AFTERMATH

Records obtained by the Daily Times in 2019 show other incidents involving the Ocean City tram.

Ocean City boardwalk

While the incident remains under investigation, local reporting shows that the trams have been involved in other incidents with people. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ten reported incidents in which people suffered relatively minor injuries when bumped or struck by the tram occurred between 2015 and 2019, according to the outlet. In 2019, a couple sued the town of Ocean City after a 2017 incident with the tram left the wife with serious injuries.