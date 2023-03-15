Polish man’s cause of death revealed months after vanishing at Chicago party, body pulled from Lake Michigan

The cause of death has been released for a 21-year-old Polish man whose body was pulled from Lake Michigan late last year after he vanished from a party at a Chicago bar, officials said.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, died by accidental drowning, with ethanol intoxication listed as a contributing factor, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at Oak Street Beach just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 7, Chicago police previously said. He was rushed to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Szubert appeared to have a laceration to the right side of his head and had launched an investigation into his death, the station reported at the time.

Szubert vanished Dec. 3 after spending time with coworkers at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood. He was last seen at about 9:45 p.m.

His friends were unable to contact him the following morning and returned to the River North neighborhood to retrace their steps and put up missing person posters, the station reported.

Szubert, who was from Tiffin, Poland, had worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company. He had been in the U.S. since November, staying at a hotel while working on a project in Joliet.

The 21-year-old was due to return to Poland a week after his disappearance.