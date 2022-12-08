Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Missing Persons
Published

Body of Polish man who vanished after Chicago party pulled from Lake Michigan

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, had been staying at a hotel while working for a tech company in Joliet, Illinois

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The body of a missing 21-year-old Polish man was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday, days after he vanished following a party at a Chicago bar over the weekend, officials said.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was pulled unresponsive from the lake at the Oak Street Beach just before 2 a.m., Chicago police said. He was rushed to Northwestern hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Szubert appeared to have a laceration to the right side of his head, FOX32 Chicago reported, citing police.

Police are investigating his death.

CALIFORNIA WOMAN MISSING IN MEXICO, POSSIBLY KIDNAPPED WHILE WALKING DOG: REPORTS

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was due to return to Poland next week.

Krzysztof Szubert, 21, was due to return to Poland next week. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Szubert vanished Saturday night after spending time with coworkers at the Howl at the Moon bar in Chicago's River North neighborhood. He was last seen at about 9:45 p.m.

Krzysztof Szubert's friends said when they were unable to contact him the next day, they went looking for him.

Krzysztof Szubert's friends said when they were unable to contact him the next day, they went looking for him. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

When Szubert’s friends were unable to contact him Sunday morning, they returned to the River North neighborhood, retraced their steps and put up missing person posters, the station reported.

Krzysztof Szubert's body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday.

Krzysztof Szubert's body was pulled from Lake Michigan on Wednesday. (FOX32 Chicago WFLD)

Szubert, who was from Tiffin, Poland, had worked in information technology for Knapp Incorporated, a global tech company. He had been in the U.S. since November, staying at a hotel while working on a project in Joliet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 21-year-old was due to return to Poland next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.